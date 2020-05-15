Recent Madison fires share common link: cigarettes

Improperly discarded cigarettes are suspected or determined to be the cause of at least six different fires since February, according to the Madison Fire Dept.

The fires left more than 80 people without a home and resulted in at least $3 million dollars in property losses.

Nick Zimpel, a Madison Fire Dept. firefighter and fire investigator, said some of it has to do with people being home more often.

“we've also experienced a lot of wind this spring, dry conditions which is a contributing factor to that. It just seems like there has been a fairly significant uptick in these discarded cigarette fires,” he said.

While these fires did not result in any injuries or deaths, Zimpel said these types of fires are the number one cause of in-home fatalities nationwide.

"Make sure you wet our cigarette buts, they are in a container that are designed for cigarette buts make sure they are fully extinguished before you throw them in the trash and try not to leave them unattended to make sure they are fully out,” he said.

