Recognizing the Class of 2020 in special ways

Students graduating high school this year are missing memorable moments, but their local school districts want to make sure they still feel special.

Sun Prairie High School chose to deliver special signs to all 570 of their graduating seniors. Teachers and members of the administration gathered a handful of signs and went out into the community and put one front and center at every senior' house.

According to the Sun Prairie School District the high school will have a virtual graduation on June 12th. The designated speakers will read their speeches and then every student will get their name read as their yearbook photo is displayed on the screen.

Despite missing out on these memorable moments, Emily Flood, senior class president of Sun Prairie High School, says it's taught their class some valuable lessons.

"It's really given all of us a lot of characteristics that will help us in the future, we've learned to be so flexible with the way we learn and the way we are able to adapt to a more online situation and and like I said the resiliency and determination that we're all learning," Flood said.

Other local school districts are honoring their graduates too. Marshall School District is posting a congratulations photo for every senior on their Facebook page, Albany School District held a parade and delivered signs to every senior's house and Janesville Craig High School offered celebratory signs to their seniors as well.

The Madison Metropolitan School District, MMSD, announced they will hold a virtual graduation on TV June 12th and 13th. The school district also said they will honor their senior graduates with sharing their pictures on billboards for two weeks.

Sun Prairie High School told NBC15 they hope to reschedule their in-person graduation for July at the field house but nothing is confirmed.