Reconstruction work on Verona Road continues

Drivers beware, reconstruction work is underway on Verona Road (US 18/151) between Williamsburg Way and County PD/McKee Road in Fitchburg. Remember, work zone safety is everyone's responsibility, so please slow down, don't tailgate and eliminate distractions when driving.

As a heads up, nightly lane closures will take place Monday through Thursday night (August 5-9) as crews set girders for the County PD bridge.

Please plan your travels to accommodate for possible delays during these times.