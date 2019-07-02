Record-breaking Independence Day travel expected

Record-breaking numbers will hit the road for Fourth of July according to AAA. They expect nearly 49 million Americans to hit the road for Independence Day travel. That's a 4.1 percent increase from last year and one of the main reasons AAA says for the increase is the low cost at the pump.

The national average sits at $2.71 compared to the Wisconsin state average at $2.69. This time last year the national average was at $2.85 compared to Wisconsin's average last year at $2.81.

Around the state, regional prices vary from $2.63 in Lacrosse, $2.72 in Eau Claire, $2.78 in Eagle River, $2.65 in Door County, $2.76 in Milwaukee, $2.59 in Green Bay and $2.74 in Wausau.

If you're traveling to neighboring states be expected to pay a little above the national average in Illinois at $2.88. Minnesota reporting $2.59 a gallon and Iowa reporting an average of $2.56 a gallon. Chicago is on AAA's list of the top 10 Fourth of July destinations and prices for gas are at about $3.32 in the city limits.

"The new gas tax in Illinois went into effect July 1, so people should expect to see a 10 cent increase in gas throughout the weekend in the state," Nick Jarmusz, AAA Director of Public Affairs said.

Other tips to consider when traveling, AAA reminds drivers that as they head up north for the Fourth to be aware of "bottle nose" areas where the lanes go from four on the interstate to two on US Highways. Heading south, construction zones will be a factor. "Workers might not be working during the travel period," Jarmusz said. "But there will still be uneven roads, work zone speed limits and new traffic patterns to look out for."

AAA is offering a free "Tow to Go" service for those who find themselves unable to drive themselves home during the holiday weekend. Anyone can call the AAA toll free number, (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246 and AAA will tow your car and give you a free ride to your destination.

