Record breaking numbers expected for holiday travel

More Americans than ever on record -- 115.6 million -- will travel this holiday season. That is the most in nearly 20 years since AAA started tracking holiday travel in 2000.

104.8 million Americans are expected to drive to their holiday destinations. AAA says that means there will be 3.9 million more people on the road compared to last year.

6.97 million Americans are expected to fly this year to their holiday destination. That's the most since 2003 and a 4.9 percent increase over last year.

Since the holiday falls in the middle of the week, Brent McHenry, the communications director at the Dane County Regional Airport, said he expects the airport to be busy for several days.

"If people took off Monday then they'll try to get out this weekend and avoid that rush so the nice thing about having it in the middle of the week is is spreads it out over several days so we'll be busy on several days and not slammed on one day," McHenry said.

TSA does allow gifts to be brought as carry on items, but McHenry said the most common gift they have to ask people to toss is food. You can bring solid foods in your carry on, but liquid foods, pies, jams, jellies, dips, spreads or liquid cheese needs to adhere to the same rules as toiletries and be 3.4 ounces or less.

McHenry also added that if TSA cannot clearly make out what the wrapped gift is when it goes through security then you will be asked to unwrap it.

"Electronics that may be packaged uniquely like new laptops and cell phones and things that are wrapped you know if they can't identify it they may need to open it and take a look at it, but typically food is what we see," McHenry said.

For a full list of what is approved through TSA click here.