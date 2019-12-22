Record high temperatures for Sunday

Sunday, December 22, 2019

4:45 a.m.

The NBC15 Weather Authority Forecast from Meteorologist James Parish:

Today's Weather Impact Scale: None

Tonight's Weather Impact Scale: None

Good Sunday morning! It's a mild December morning. Temperatures in the 20s and 30s across southern Wisconsin. You'll probably need your winter coat this morning and then a lighter jacket this afternoon. Other than patchy fog, no major weather problems are expected to slow down holiday travelers on the roads or in the air this morning.

Today will be another warm December day. Highs will be in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. The forecast high for Madison is 50 degrees. The record high temperature for Madison on December 22 is 54 degrees, which was set back in 1875. Also, expect a lot of sunshine and a southwest wind at around 10 mph.

Tonight won't be too cold, especially for this time of year. Most places will bottom out in the low to mid 30s.

The mild and quiet weather will stick around for the week of Christmas, which means the chance of a white Christmas is ZERO. A weak cold front will slide through on Monday. This front won't have a big impact on our weather. It's not going to bring in a round of rain or snow. It's just going to bring in a slight temperature drop. Highs on Monday will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be mostly cloudy and mild. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s. Keep in mind, the average high on Christmas Day in Madison is 28 degrees. Santa shouldn't have any problems delivering presents Tuesday night.

The rest of the holiday week won't be quite as warm, but still warm for this time of year. Highs on Thursday and Friday will be near or just above 40 degrees.

Our next chance of rain/snow probably won't come until next weekend. Right now, there are still a lot of uncertainty with the forecast. One model brings in a major storm system, while another models brings in drier conditions. This is something worth watching over the next several days.