Record-setting open at Cascade Mountain, driving more business for nearby shops

The slopes at Cascade Mountain opened Saturday, marking the earliest open in its history, increasing business for nearby shops.

Evan Walz, the marketing director at Cascade Mountain, said the season opened two weekends earlier than usual.

“We have the snow for it,” he said. “We have more snow than we’ve ever had this early in the season.”

An earlier start means a longer season for the business. But Walz said that revenue does not change much.

“It definitely gets the season passholders excited,” Walz said, about the jump start. “Anyone who’s thinking about skiing or snowboarding, they want to get out as early as possible.”

Local shops in nearby cities also felt the excitement of a new season.

Anne Schmitz, manager of the Eddie Bauer store at the Outlets at The Dells, said she has seen a lot of customers search for ski gear this weekend.

“We have some of the best weekends in the company because they [the tourists] don’t specifically bring the things that they think they need for going to Cascade,” Schmitz said.

The Wisconsin Dells Visitor & Convention Bureau wrote to NBC15 that seasonal businesses impact the economy of the greater area. A spokesperson said, “An early start to winter means a longer season for snowboarders and skiers and more business for establishments like Cascade Mountain that rely on winter weather to operate. Which in turn is great for the economy, including the Wisconsin Dells area that may see a spillover of that business."

“Especially businesses in Portage, we know that we can definitely, positively impact them by bringing some traffic to things like restaurants, local hotels,” Walz said. “I’m very happy about that.”

Tyrol Basin is another ski hill in the area. It has been open for three weekends.

Christmas Mountain resort is set to fully open on December 20. Devil’s Head Resort is set to partially open next weekend.

