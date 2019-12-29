Record warmth Sunday, then colder, snowy Monday

Sunday, December 29, 2019

10:00 a.m.

Your NBC15 Weather Authority Forecast from Meteorologist James Parish:

Today's Weather Impact Scale: Low (Yellow, 1 out of 4). Chance of rain before 8 a.m., then a slight chance of rain. Patchy fog before 1 p.m.

Tonight's Weather Impact Scale: Low (Yellow, 1 out of 4). Rain develops, mainly from Madison and along I-39 and points east. A light wintry mix can't be ruled out west of I-39 where temperatures drop below freezing. Slick/wet roads are likely for the Monday morning commute.

Good Sunday morning! Other than a little light rain, patchy fog and wet roads, no major travel hazards are expected this morning. Temperatures are in the 40s and 50s, so the roads are just wet and not icy.

A 'SHORTS ALERT' has been issued for today. Record warmth is expected. High will be in the 50s across the board today. The forecast high for Madison is 57 degrees, which is 30 degrees above average for this time of year. The record high for December 29 in Madison is 54 degrees. Expect the clouds to linger throughout the day. Even though a shower can't be ruled out, most of the area will likely stay dry.

More rain will develop overnight. Madison and points east of I-39 will have the best chance of rain. Additional rainfall totals will be less than 0.5". Colder air will surge into the area overnight. Lows tonight will be on either side of 30 degrees. Temperatures will likely stay above freezing from Madison and points east. However, temperatures will likely drop just below freezing across the west. If a light wintry mix develops, the roads could become slick in spots.

Monday will be a much colder day. Temperatures will only top out in the low to mid 30s. Snow will start to develop Monday afternoon and evening from northwest to southeast across the area. The snow will become widespread by Monday night. It's still too early to pinpoint snowfall totals. However, it does look like the northern half of the area will see the most snow. Temperatures will be key to see how much snow will accumulate. Most of the snow will be out of the area by Tuesday morning. Highs on Tuesday will be in the in the low to mid 30s.

Adams, Crawford, Grant, Juneau, Richland and Vernon Co., WI will be under a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY from 12 a.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperatures will be in the 20s as we ring in 2020 Tuesday night. With a west wind at around 10 mph, wind chills be in the teens.

New Year's Day will probably be the best day next week. Expect highs in the mid 30s and a mostly sunny sky.

More rain and/or snow could return towards the end of next week. Highs on Thursday and Friday will be on either side of 40 degrees.