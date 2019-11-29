Red Arrow soldiers return to Wisconsin after year in Afghanistan

About 190 Wisconsin Army National Guard "Red Arrow" soldiers from the 2nd Battalion, 127th Infantry returned home to Camp Douglas on Friday.

The soldiers return from a year-long deployment in Afghanistan. This was their first deployment to that country, previously serving in Iraq and Kuwait.

The soldiers' family and friends scheduled several homecoming ceremonies to welcome them back to the Badger State, at Volk Field around 1 p.m. and 3:50 pm. on Friday.

The unit is headquartered in Appleton, but its subordinate units are located in Clintonville, Ripon, Waupun, Green Bay, Fond du Lac and Marinette.

The soldiers are part of the first wave of 400 total returning soldiers. The rest arrived in Texas on Nov. 23, where they will spend a several weeks before returning to Wisconsin.

According to the Guard, the 127th Infantry and the rest of the 32nd Infantry Division earned its "Red Arrow" moniker during its service in Europe during World War I.

