Red Cross assists with downtown Janesville apartment fire

Volunteers with the Wisconsin Red Cross provided people in a multi-unit apartment in downtown Janesville with aid for lodging and immediate needs late Wed. night after a fire left several displaced.

First responders were dispatched to 221 North Franklin around 9:20 p.m. for a structure fire, according to Rock Co. Dispatch.

According to WCLO, Capt. John McManus said a basket of clothing started on fire in a closet when the sprinklers kicked in and doused the flames. The fire remains under investigation.

According to a Wisconsin Red Cross tweet, there were seven units affected and caseworkers will continue to work with people affected.

