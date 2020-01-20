Red Cross calls for blood donations amid 'critical' shortage in Wisconsin

The American Red Cross is urgently calling for blood donors amid a ‘critical’ shortage in Wisconsin.

The Red Cross is asking for donations of all blood types, but it is experiencing a particular shortage of type-O, according to a release Monday.

The Red Cross says they have less than a three-day supply of type-O available right now, for patient emergencies and medical treatments.

The organization blames the shortage in part due to the spread of influenza – preventing sick people from donating – as well as winter weather that canceled blood drives across the state.

To learn how you can donate blood, head to the Red Cross’s website or call 1-800-733-2767.

The American Red Cross says that every day, it must collect about 13,000 blood donations and more than 2,600 platelet donations for patients who rely on blood.

