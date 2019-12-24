Red Cross hosts annual Holiday Blood Drive

The American Red Cross hosted its 34th annual Holiday Blood Drive Tuesday at the Alliant Energy Center.

The Holiday Blood Drive is the largest drive the organization hosts in Wisconsin, attracting hundreds of donors just before Christmas. The Red Cross expected at least 700 people to come through and give blood.

Typically, the holidays can be a tough time for the organization. While people travel and spend time with family, donations can slow down. However, some families do come out to donate together.

"We come every year, my family. It's just been a tradition for 10 years, something like that," said Gail Holiday, who donated Tuesday.

Holiday came to donate with her niece and sister this year.

"It's a very simple thing to do that will benefit people very directly, so I feel like it's an obvious choice to make over the holidays of course, but just any time of the year, because it takes literally minutes," she explained.

If you did not make it out on Christmas Eve, there are blood drives throughout the holiday season and the rest of the year. To find a blood drive close to you, visit the Red Cross website.