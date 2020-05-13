Red Cross needs healthy blood donors in May

The American Red Cross is asking healthy individuals to donate blood at one of several local blood drives in May.

Even though donating blood might not be top-of-mind for many during the coronavirus pandemic, the Red Cross said blood and platelets are needed daily to help patients battling disease and facing the unexpected.

As a thank you for helping ensure a stable blood supply, the Red Cross will give every donor between May 15 and May 31 a "We're all in this together" T-shirt. The shirt will arrive by mail while supplies last.

There are many blood drives planned for the rest of May throughout southwest Wisconsin. Healthy individuals who are feeling well are asked to make an appointment to donate by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-733-2767, or enabling the Blood Donor skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Donors are asked to make an appointment before arriving at the blood drive, and are required to wear a face covering or mask.

The Red Cross said each blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, including social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff.

The organization is also looking for blood drive hosts. Learn more and sign up to sponsor a drive by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/HostADrive.

Click here to find a blood drive near you.