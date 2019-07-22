Red Cross partners with communities affected by outages

Red Cross volunteers across the state will continue to work with emergency officials on the immediate needs of people affected by damaging storms and extreme weather from earlier this weekend.

>Langlade County

The following are locations are where you can find non-drinking water - intended for flushing toilets and the like:

Wolf River/White Lake Area - (Correction in progress - site may not be open at this time - will update when confirmed open)

Wolf River Town Hall/Fire Department - Crossroad: Hwy 55/Blue Goose Dr

Lily Area - Lily Town Hall - Crossroad: Hwy 55/Hwy 52

Pickerel Area - Pickerel Fire Station #3 - Crossroad: County Rd T and Johnson Rd

Elcho Area - Elcho Fire Department - Crossroad: Hwy 45/County Rd K

Post Lake Area - (site may also not be open at this time - will update) - Post Lake Improvement Association - Crossroad: County Rd K/Post Lake Rd

Waupaca CountyReception center at 1222 Fulton St., Waupaca until 8 p.m. Sunday. At this center, residents can find water, snacks and a place to recharge phones and medical devices.

Also, a site can be found at the Waupaca Expo Center, 187 Grand Seasons Dr. Waupaca, until 8 p.m. Sunday, and from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday.

Menominee County/ReservationWater and snacks to five shelters opened and operated by the county & Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin.

Details on those:

• Middle Village – Maehnowesekiyah – Opened from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Keshena Area – Menominee Tribal Recreation Center – Opened from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• South Branch – South Branch Community Center – Opened from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Zoar Area – Zoar Ceremonial Building – Opened from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Zoar/Neopit Area – Menominee Tribal School – Opened from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Portage CountyCommunity-run center at Rosholt Fire Department, 9075 State Hwy 66, Rosholt.

Wood CountyCommunity-run charging for oxygen systems and c-paps is available at the Centralia Center, 220 3rd Ave., Wisconsin Rapids. It will be open until at least 4 p.m. at which time a determination, based on need, will be made on extending the hours.

