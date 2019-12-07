Red Cross volunteers replace old smoke alarms, stress home fire safety

Volunteers with the American Red Cross went door to door in Rock County to replace old smoke alarms free of charge, emphasizing how important they were to home safety this season.

“You hear the stories about people who don't have smoke alarms,” Rick Klitchman, a Red Cross volunteer who led the fire safety project on Saturday, said. “You don't hear the good stories of people that have the alarms that can give you the warning to get out of the house.”

Klitchman advised home owners to check for dates on the back of smoke alarms. He said an alarm is unreliable if it was manufactured more than 10 years ago.

Klitchman visited Doug Shaw’s home in Beloit. Shaw runs an adult family home with his wife and two daughters. His residents include a woman named Katie who is deaf. He said that smoke alarms are crucial to everyone’s safety.

Shaw asked the volunteers for a special smoke alarm that would notify Katie if there was a fire. Klitchman said he would order a bed shaker, which would activate upon a sounding alarm.

To this offer, Shaw said, “We’re really thankful to the Red Cross for having this program.”

Klitchman also advised Shaw to draw a layout of an escape plan and set a meeting point.

To put out small kitchen fires, Klitchman said homeowners can use a lid as a cover or pour baking soda.

An official at the Beloit fire department said home fires are generally up in winter months because of greater activity around fireplaces and furnaces.