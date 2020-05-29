Reedsburg FFA Milk Donation Program raises 850 gallons of milk for families

Organizers of the Reedsburg FFA Milk Donation Program are thanking the community after they managed to raise over 850 gallons of milk to families in need.

School District of Reedsburg spokesperson Kari A. Stanek says the program was so popular, they extended it to the end of the school year, for a total of five weeks.

Organizers also thanked a handful of donors who supported the program:

- The Sauk County Dairy Breakfast Committee

- Calais LLC/Brock Pelton

- Jill Pelton

- Reedsburg-Westfield Mutual Insurance

- The Edward Jones Offices of Charlie Brumer, Matt Kvernen and Katie Schmidt

- A Reedsburg Dairy Farmer who wishes to remain anonymous

"The Reedsburg FFA would also like to thank the School District of Reedsburg Food Service Program and Administration as well as Viking Village Foods for their assistance with this program. Finally thank you to the Greater Reedsburg Community for your support," Stanek wrote in an email Friday.