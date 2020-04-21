Reedsburg FFA donates 150 gallons of milk to families

The Reedsburg FFA is donating milk to district families, in an effort to support Wisconsin's dairy industry.

The FFA is purchasing and giving away 150 gallons of milk on Mondays, during the School District of Reedsburg's standard foodservice distribution time.

"The milk purchase and donation serve two purposes," said Reedsburg Area High School FFA Advisor Todd Cherney. "First, it provides a much-needed food product to families in need and second, it supports our local dairy farmers during the current dairy market downturn."

Milk will be available on a first-come-first serve basis at two of the district's grab-and-go meal pick-up sites -- Reedsburg Area High School and Pineview Elementary School. Distribution starts on Mondays at 11:30 a.m. until the milk is gone. There is a limit of 1 gallon per family per week.

The FFA held its first distribution on Monday, April 20. The next two pick-ups are on Monday, April 27, and Monday, May 4. The program may be extended beyond three weeks if the group gets more financial assistance.

The owner of Viking Village Foods, Pam Coy, and Dairy Manager Kurt Karstatter are assisting with securing milk for the program.