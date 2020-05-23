Reedsburg celebrates graduating seniors with display at Webb Park

The city of Reedsburg finds a special way to honor its high school seniors, as they graduate under different circumstances.

Parents decorated Webb Park for the weekend with more than 230 photos, representing every student at Reedsburg Area High School.

Seeing the display in cap and gown, senior Ismael Olivares said he felt overwhelmed with emotion.

“You're really happy because you’re finally done with school, and you finally get to be an adult and go out into the world. But you’re scared because all those memories you made from elementary school to now, it just all hits you right at the moment.”

Much like the seniors’ last day of school, organizers believed a drive-by was the best possible way to celebrate amid a pandemic. Some people drove from out of town to see the display.

Nichole Fuhrmann, who led the commemoration efforts, said the community supported and funded the entire event.

“I think any year this would be awesome to get the community as involved as possible,” she said. “But this year I think it's been extra special since this class has missed out on a lot. Having the community come out and support them hopefully has really shown them we're all in it together.”

Graduate Kaitlyn Brunken walked around the park with her friends, whom she calls her “greatest achievement.”

“I feel like our class is closer than ever,” she said. “It used to be all divided, but I feel like we’ve all really come together this year.”

Seniors will return to Webb Park Friday, May 29 to receive their diplomas, and a pre-recorded virtual ceremony will be streamed June 5th at 7:00 pm.

The photos display will be available at Webb Park until Sunday, May 24 at 3:30 p.m.

