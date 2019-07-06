Reedsburg family still recovering after flash flood

Days after heavy rain caused flash flooding in Reedsburg, one family was left with heavy damage that they are still cleaning up on Saturday.

Jessica Perea has lived in Reedsburg with her family for seven years, and flooding has never been an issue, until Wednesday afternoon.

"We got home and our yard was getting really full of water like I had never seen it before," Perea said. "I would have been standing in water almost up to my knees."

On Wednesday, heavy rain caused a culvert at the edge of Perea's yard to overflow, completely flooding the lower level of her house.

"[The water] came up and over the sandbags, through the doors," Perea said. "The cleanup that night was hard and long, and we've been cleaning up ever since, all day long."

Perea and her family moved most of their furniture out of harm's way, but they had to rip up the carpet and parts of the drywall.

"We're just kind of on our own, floundering, going 'What do we do?'" Perea said.

The floodwaters hit the Perea family hard, but they are no stranger to loss.

Four years ago, Perea's daughter Josie was diagnosed with cancer. She died in October 2017.

"That was a huge trial for us for two years, exhausted us physically and monetarily and emotionally," Perea said.

Still struggling with her daughter's hospital bills, Perea's not sure she can afford the repairs her house needs.

"We're just really praying that people come through and help us with this, otherwise we won't get through it," Perea said. "I mean we will get through it, but it’ll just be even that much harder."

Perea said already, the support from friends has been overwhelming.

"It means everything to me, you know, if there weren’t people here, I would be crying. I don’t know what I would do," she said.

Despite the long road ahead, Perea said she knows her family will get through this.

"Our faith in God is very strong, and that will always be what gives us this positive outlook, because that, you know, and our family. That is what is so strong, that keeps us together. And that's what's important is God, family, friends," Perea said.

Perea said her neighbors' yards also flooded, but it is not clear whether their houses were damaged as well. Perea and her family expect to be cleaning up for at least a few more days.