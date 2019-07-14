Reedsburg man crashes car, arrested for 6th OWI

A Reedsburg man was arrested for his sixth OWI on Saturday night.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a red 2004 Pontiac Grand Am parked in the ditch of CTH EF near HWY 33 in the township of Randolph at 8:53 p.m.

A citizen found a man slumped over the wheel and reported to authorities the driver was unresponsive but had a pulse, according to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies and emergency crews were sent to the scene to check on the driver’s welfare. The driver did eventually wake up and began talking with EMS and sheriff’s deputies.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Anthony Lee Engle, 34, of Reedsburg. After determining he was medically stable, Engle was eventually taken into custody and taken to the Columbia County Jail.

Engle was charged with his sixth offense of operating while under the influence, operating after revocation, failure to install ignition interlock device and held on a probation violation, according to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Friesland First Responders, Randolph EMS and the Portage Police Department.

Alcohol related crashes and arrests are up in numbers for the summer season in Columbia County. Sheriff Brandner reminds the public to drive safely by following all traffic laws, buckling up and driving sober so everyone arrives safely at their destination.