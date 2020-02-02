Reese’s Take5 steals record from Snickers

Hershey’s has created the world’s largest chocolate nut bar, and sadly it’s not for sale.

The candy maker unveiled the world record-sized candy bar Friday at Hershey’s Chocolate World.

The Reese’s Take5 bar tips the scale at 5,943 pounds.It’s nine-feet long and more than five-feet wide and two-feet high. It took five days to make the monster-sized creation.

Two weeks ago, Guinness Book of World Records declared a Snickers bar as the world’s largest nut bar, weighing more than 4,700 pounds and measured two-feet high and 26-inches wide.

