Reflections from Paradigm: Preparation is key

Michael Mancera was in a paramedic training session when he received a call that an active shooter situation was unfolding at Paradigm software company.

The EMS medical director remembered thinking, “We have a large-scale event that’s unfolding in front of us. And we need to get to work.”

Mancera described the different responders as pieces of a puzzle. As NBC15 reported, more than 350 first responders were on site September 19, 2018, when a gunman opened fire in the office building, injuring four people.

Mancera described the fast response from EMS crews that followed. He said that timeliness and preparation led to good outcomes. “We are always preparing for what we call mass casualty events,” he said.

It was Mancera’s first time in a real, active shooter situation.

“It’s easy to talk about that on a stimulation patient, on somebody who’s not critically ill in front of you,” he said. “Now you’ve got several critically ill patients In front of you, and getting them to the appropriate level of care in the correct order becomes challenging.”

However, Mancera said he knew what principles and practices to follow. The concept of triage, for example, helped him recognize what patients are most injured and who needs the most time-sensitive care.

“We were very fortunate that we were trained,” he said.

The medical director explained the importance of ongoing training. It was how he acted swiftly and appropriately in an unforeseen moment.

