Regal Beloit closing Clinton operations, laying off dozens

Dozens of workers in Clinton will likely lose their jobs next year as Regal Beloit America pulls up stakes and shuts down its entire operation there over the next six months.

“This decision has not been made lightly and we appreciate that it has a very real effect on both individuals and the broader community in Clinton,” the company said in a filing with Wisconsin’s Department of Workforce Development.

In it, Regal America said it intends to close its facility at 5560 E. Buss Rd., by June 12, 2020, and expects to lay off workers there in three stages.

Starting on Jan. 31, the first 16 employees will be let go over the course of two weeks, while the bulk of the workforce, 39 positions, will be eliminated by the end of March. The final four workers will remain until the location is closed for good sometime in early June.

Regal Beloit noted that if its plans change it will notify the agency.

The DWD says its Southwest Workforce Development Board will be providing services to the affected workers. It also noted they will be able to access basic re-employment services for free at the state’s Job Centers.

