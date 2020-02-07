Regents OK $32.6 million in UW-Madison construction overruns

The University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents has approved nearly $33 million in cost overruns for a pair of UW-Madison construction projects.

The university is remodeling Babcock Hall, which houses the Department of Food Science, and building a new meat science lab. The Babcock work is now expected to cost $72.6 million, up from $47 million in April 2018.

The meat lab is now expected to cost $57 million, up from $50 million in October.

The regents on Friday unanimously approved a plan to use gifts, additional borrowing and cash from UW-Madison to cover the shortfalls.

