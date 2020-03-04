Registered sex offender charged with raping 8-month-old, police say

Police say a Blanchester, Ohio man, who is a registered sex offender, has been charged with raping an 8-month-old.

Police said Sunday afternoon a Blanchester resident reported to police that she believed her 8-month-old had been raped.

Steven Broughton, 29, fled the area prior to police arriving, they said.

Officers said he had been involved in a traffic accident in Clermont County and had been taken to Clermont Mercy Hospital.

According to police, a Blanchester officer took the child to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital where he was examined while other officers interviewed witnesses and processed the crime scene.

“This morning I briefed the staff of Clinton County Prosecuting Attorney Richard Moyer on the case. They approved the filing of a charge of rape against Broughton and a warrant was obtained for his arrest,” Chief of Police Scott Reinbolt said in a news release.

Blanchester officers went to Clermont Mercy Hospital with the warrant Monday afternoon but were told Broughton was being admitted as a psychiatric patient.

Police say the staff at Clermont Mercy notified them Tuesday afternoon that Broughton was being discharged so officers placed him under arrest and took him to the Clinton County Jail.