Registered sex offender relocates to Edgerton home in Rock Co.

A registered sex offender is moving into a new home in Edgerton, authorities announced Friday.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office says Byron G. Conner will be relocating to 9710 N. Arrowhead Shores Road in Edgerton on Aug. 19.

Conner was convicted of Kidnapping/Seize or Confine Without Consent.

Authorities say Conner cannot have unsupervised contact with minors; patronize taverns, bars or liquor stores; have contact with victims; consume of alcohol or drugs; and must comply with standard sex offender rules and cooperate with GPS monitoring.

