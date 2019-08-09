Registered sex offender to be relocated to Milton

The Rock County Sheriff's Department wants to make the public aware of a sex offender that will be relocated in Milton.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Community Corrections, Richard Isabell will be relocating to 1612 East M-H Townline Road in Milton on August 13.

Isabell's supervision includes: no unsupervised contact with minors, no patronizing taverns, bars, or liquor stores, no contact with victims, no consumption of alcohol or drugs. Isabel must comply with standard sex offender rules and cooperate with GPS monitoring.