Registered sex offender wanted after cutting off monitoring bracelet in Darlington

The Darlington Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a registered sex offender who may have broke out of his GPS-tracking ankle bracelet Thursday afternoon.

Matthew Buman, 48 of Darlington, was released from prison and the Department of Corrections placed him in an apartment on Main Street in Darlington, under active community supervision.

Police say Buman drives a gray-colored 2005 Dodge Durango bearing WI registration 592VPJ.

At around 3:45 p.m., Buman is believed to have cut his GPS-tracking ankle bracelet off with a knife. Since then, he has been unaccounted for.

He may be in the company of another man wanted by the DOC: Timothy Fitzsimons, 29 years old.

"We have no specific information to suggest Buman and Fitzsimons pose a danger to the community. They are, however, wanted by the Department of Corrections for absconding," according to a release.

If you know where they might be, you are asked to call police at 911.

Buman is described as being about 6 feet tall, 272 pounds and has brown eyes and sandy colored hair. No clothing description available.

Fitzsimons is described as being about 6 feet tall, 229 pounds and has hazel eyes and brown hair. No clothing description available.