Registration now open for Bart Starr Celebration

The free-to-the-public Bart Starr Commemorative Celebration is taking place at Rawhide in New London, Wisconsin, on Saturday, September 14th.

Fans planning to attend the event should register by Friday, September 6th, to allow both Rawhide and the Packers to prepare appropriately.

The Celebration is from 1:00 until 5:00 p.m. and will have a youth football camp for kids, face painting, bounce houses, mini Packers Hall of Fame exhibits, food trucks and tours of Rawhide’s facility.

From 2:30 to 4:00 p.m. there will be an event with Cherry and Bart Starr Jr., along with several of Starr’s former teammates and players, where they share their experiences.

Shirts will also be available for purchase and all the money raised from them benefits Rawhide.

The event is held the same time as the Packers’ annual Packers Alumni Weekend and the Packers’ home opener against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 15th, where Starr will be recognized during a halftime ceremony. The Packers will also wear a number 15 decal on their helmets for the 2019 season.

The weekend also will begin with the Green & Gold Gala on Friday, September 13th, an annual event that benefits Family Services of Northeast Wisconsin.

The Packers announced in June they awarded a $250,000 impact grant to the Bart and Cherry Starr Foundation. The grant benefits Rawhide, the Starr Children’s Pediatric Cancer Fund, Cornerstone Schools of Alabama and the Birmingham Humane Society.