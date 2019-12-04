Registration opens for UW-Carbone's race for Research

Registration opened Wednesday for next year’s UW-Carbone’s Race for Research and runners who sign up early for the 5krun/walk or one-mile walk to benefit cancer research can get an early bird discount for registering before late January.

Scheduled for the Saturday after Memorial Day, the event will be held a little earlier next year, on Saturday, May 30, at Thomas Zimmer Championship Cross Country Golf Course, near the University Ridge Golf Course, in Madison. Entrants will check-in after 8 a.m. for the 9:30 a.m. races.

FIND MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THE EVENT AT WWW.CARBONERACE.ORG

The PGA TOUR Champions American Family Insurance Championship is once again serving as the official host of the event, which kicks off a week of tournament-related events. Tournament director Nate Pokrass explained it teamed up with the golf tournament last year and helps them give fans a way to get involved all week, “starting with this community fundraising event that has a positive impact on so many.”

Since 2010, race organizers say they have raised more than $870,000 and that next year’s event would help highlight the importance of cancer research and the impact of the research done at UW-Carbone itself.

“We’ve been able to raise critical dollars since 2010 to fund lifesaving treatments to patients in Wisconsin and beyond. We look forward to seeing our patients and families, providers, researchers, staff and community members on May 30 as we take cancer to the finish line!” said Dr. Howard Bailey, Andy & Susan North professor of cancer research, and director, UW Carbone Cancer Center.

According to the event’s website, fees will range from $15-$35 per participant, depending on several factors, such as registration date, age, and if running or walking. Children 0-5 are invited to participate for free. Participants who raise $100 or more on their personal fundraising pages will receive special incentives, to be announced at a later date. Use code RESEARCH at checkout to receive the “early-early” bird discount, good until January 30, 2020, for $10 off registration. After January 30, the “early” bird discount will be $5.

Additionally, all participants will receive a complimentary one-day admission ticket to the American Family Insurance Championship, with tournament play June 5-7 at University Ridge Golf Course.