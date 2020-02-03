Regulators approve environmental review for Enbridge's Line 3 pipeline

Minnesota utility regulators have approved a revised environmental review for a proposed $2.6 billion pipeline.

The state Public Utilities Commission voted 3-1 to approve the environmental impact statement for Enbridge's Line 3 project in northern Minnesota, saying it adequately addressed the impact of a potential spill in the Lake Superior watershed.

The new pipeline would replace Enbridge's Line 3, which was built in the 1960s.

Enbridge says the old line needs replacing because it's increasingly prone to corrosion and cracking and can run at only about half its original capacity.

Environmental and tribal activists have urged regulators to kill the project.

