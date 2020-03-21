Remaining cruise ship passengers return to Wisconsin

Four Wisconsin residents who were aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship that docked in the Port of Oakland, California, last week arrived in Wisconsin on Friday night.

Wisconsin National Guard personnel were waiting to transport them back to their homes for self-quarantine, Gov. Tony Evers said in a statement Saturday announcing the passengers' homecoming.

The cruise ship had confirmed cases of COVID-19 on board, so each passenger will still need to self-quarantine for the requisite 14-day period, the Governor's Office explained.

It noted that their quarantine, at the National Guard’s Volk Field Combat Readiness Training Center in Camp Douglas, follows Center for Disease Control and Wisconsin Department of Health Services protocols.

Upon their return, the four individuals, whose names were not released, were given a welcome-home packet, which included a letter from the governor, information about their 14 days of quarantine, and how to contact their local health department or Wisconsin DHS if they had questions.

Nearly 30 soldiers and airmen from the Wisconsin National Guard mobilized to state active duty after Gov. Tony Evers declared a public health emergency last Thursday, and they were standing by to take the residents home after they landed at Volk Field. From there, they were taken home in state vans.

There are no more pending transports of Grand Princess cruise ship passengers for the Wisconsin National Guard.

There were originally 38 Wisconsin citizens aboard the ship, all of whom are asymptomatic and have not tested positive for COVID-19, according to the release.

A first group of 29 returned to Wisconsin on March 15 after a weeks-long ordeal aboard the ship, which had more than 3,500 on board and 21 total cases of COVID-19.

Two of the original 38 Wisconsin passengers chose to remain in quarantine in Texas under the custody of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HSS), citing personal reasons. The remaining three passengers remain in California and will return back to Wisconsin at a later date.