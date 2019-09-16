Human remains found in burned down hunting stand in Juneau Co.

Human remains were found inside a burned down hunting stand in Juneau County Sunday morning.

According to the Juneau County Sheriff's Office, deputies were sent to Plymouth Township at 10:53 a.m. for a welfare check. They were notified a Windsor man, who had mental illness, had not been in contact with his family since Friday.

Sheriff Brent Oleson said the family told authorities the man's vehicle was on their private hunting land in Plymouth Township.

Deputies found a burned down hunting stand with human remains. Oleson said they believe they are of the missing man.

The name of the individual is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. The incident remains under investigation by the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office and the Juneau County Medical Examiner’s Office.