Remembering 9/11: 12 people with Wisconsin ties killed in terrorist attacks

Americans are remembering events that happened 18 years ago that shaped history and promised to never forget that day.

On Sept. 11, 2001, the deadliest terrorist attack on American soil claimed the lives of 2,977 victims after four planes crashed into the World Trade Center in New York City, The Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and into a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. The nineteen men who hijacked the commercial planes received their orders by al Qaeda leader, Osama bin Laden.

18 years later, 60 percent of the World Trade Center victims’ remains have been positively identified as of July 2019, according to the New York City Medical Examiner’s Office.

On December 18, 2001, Congress approved the president to designate Sept. 11 as “Patriot Day” on each anniversary of the attack.

The National September 11 Memorial was dedicated on the tenth anniversary of the terrorist attacks and opened to the public the following day. The National September 11 Museum opened in May 2014.

Twelve names are etched into the memorial that have ties to Wisconsin.

Ann N. Nelson Born on May 17, 1971 in Ashland and later attended Wayland Academy in Beaver Dam. Nelson lived in New York City and worked at the World Trade Center. She worked for Cantor Fitzgerald.

Michell Lee Jean Robotham Born on Jan. 18, 1969 in Chippewa Falls. She lived in Kearny, New Jersey and worked at the World Trade Center. Robotham worked for Aon Corporation.

Patricia J. Statz Born on Jan. 25, 1960 in Chippewa Falls. She attended McDonell High School and pursued a degree in Theater at the University of Wisconsin–Eau Claire that she completed at the University of Wisconsin–Stevens Point in 1983. She also obtained a Masters in Education while studying in Germany. Statz lived in Takoma Park, Maryland and worked at the Pentagon as a civilian employee of the U.S. Army.

John Patrick Hart Born on Feb. 27, 1963 in Eau Claire. Hart lived in Danville, California and was visiting the World Trade Center to make a business presentation. He worked for Fiduciary Trust Company International.

SFC John J. Chada Born on Sept. 13, 1945 in Milwaukee. He was a two-time Vietnam veteran and followed his military career at the Pentagon as a civilian employee for the U.S. Army. He was living in Manassas, Virginia.

Andrea Lyn Haberman Born on Feb. 2, 1976 in Milwaukee. She lived in Chicago and was in New York on a business trip. She was on the 92nd floor of the North Tower of the World Trade Center when the plane crashed into the building.

Gregory Kamal Bruno Wachtler Born on Feb. 7, 1976 in Milwaukee. He lived in Manhattan and worked at the World Trade Center. He worked for Fred Alger Management.

LTC Dean E. Mattson Born on Feb. 27, 1963 in Luck. Mattson was living in Alexandria, Virginia at the time of the attack. He was serving as the executive officer for the Army Information Management Support Center in the Pentagon. According to Pentagon officials, Mattson was less than three months away from retiring when he was killed.

Kirsten Lail Christophe Born on Nov. 20, 1961 in Racine. Christophe lived in Maplewood, New Jersey and worked at the World Trade Center. She worked for Aon Corporation.

LTC Dennis M. Johnson Born on Apr. 1, 1953 in Port Edwards. He graduated from John Edwards High School and started his military career in the ROTC program at UW-Stevens Point. Johnson lived in Virginia and worked in the Pentagon as the Chief of Personnel Services for the Deputy Chief of Staff at the Pentagon, according to the Pentagon.

Scott Michael Johnson Born on Apr. 7, 1975 in Glen Ridge, New Jersey. He worked at the World Trade Center for Keefe, Bruyette, and Woods. Johnson was the son of a Racine native,

Ramzi Doany Born on Aug.19, 1966 in Amman, Jordan. He was a UW-Milwaukee alumni, according to the insurance broker he worked for, Marsh and McLennan. Doany worked at the World Trade Center.



A Wisconsin 9/11 Memorial is being built in Kewaskum to serve as a space to reflect and remember the lives lost. It was designed by a former Kewaskum high school graduated and will be located in front of the Kewaskum Municipal Annex Building.

The Wisconsin 9/11 Memorial will feature a piece of steel from the lower floor of the North Tower of the World Trade Center. Ground was broken for the project on Jun. 13, 2019.

Sept. 11 is known not only as a day for remembrance and patriotism, but also as a day of service. People around the country volunteer at charities on and near the anniversary.

