Remembering ‘Matt Foley’ and ‘Chippendales,’ ahead of J.J. Watt’s SNL debut

As Wisconsin prepares to watch former Badger star J.J. Watt make his debut on late-night sketch comedy, a Madison man wonders what magic he could have created alongside his late brother— the legendary comedian Chris Farley.

Farley was a cast member on Saturday Night Live. He hailed from Madison, where Watt attended university and played as a defensive end before heading to the NFL.

Tom Farley, Chris’s older brother, said Chris would have been a big fan of Watt; he loved the Badgers.

On The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Watt said he grew up watching Chris, referencing a “Matt Foley” sketch as one of his favorites.

Tom said Chris and Watt both shared a “Wisconsin DNA,” which comes from being “just so comfortable in our skin.”

“The reason why they’re (both) loved is because they never seem to forget that they’re this kid from Wisconsin,” Tom said. “Chris was never not ‘Chris from Wisconsin,’ and JJ… he’s still just ‘JJ Watt from Wisconsin.’”

Tom predicted that Watt would shine on the famed “Studio 8H” stage by committing to every role, as if a coach directed him.

After tracking Watt’s week-long journey at 30 Rock on Twitter, Tom said, “(Watt’s) probably been spurred on and energized by people in the stands applauding and clapping. Now he's going to get that same feeling with laughter.”

He also imagined what sketch Watt and his brother would have done together.

“They’d be having so much fun,” Tom said. “They’d do a football skit, but it would be different. JJ would be the coach, and Chris would be the young kid. There's so many possibilities.”

JJ Watt will host Saturday Night Live on NBC at 10:30 CT.

