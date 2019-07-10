Remembrance ceremony planned for one-year anniversary of Sun Prairie explosion

One year ago, a deadly explosion rocked downtown Sun Prairie. Fire Captain Cory Barr was killed, multiple businesses were destroyed, and dozens of people lost their homes.

A number of events are happening Wednesday to honor those affected by the tragic event, one year later.

A remembrance ceremony is set for 6 p.m. at Fire Station 1 on North Bristol Street. Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser, Fire Chief Chris Garrison, and Cory Barr's widow Abby are set to speak at 6:45. After their comments, they will lead a walk to the Barr House, the business where Cory was when the explosion happened. Then there will be a closing prayer and a moment of silence for the fallen fire captain.

"I think this day is important and this ceremony that we're going to do is important because it gives us a chance to reflect back on what the emergency responding people did for us on the evening of July 10, 2018," said Mayor Esser.

Sun Prairie City Council President Bill Connors says the community is not only strong, but it’s stronger one year after the explosion.

“The community really came together and rallied on its own. There was immediate outpouring of support for the first responders, for our public safety personnel.”

Connors says support also came from outside the community with other responders from all over the county helping out days after the explosion.

“In the initial days after the explosion, there were just piles of rubble and inspectors all over it. Now, we’re talking about what’s going to come next in this spot.”

Multiple downtown businesses will also stay open later, with purchases donating money to recovery funds. You can see a full list here.

NBC15 will have full coverage throughout the day as the community honors those most affected.