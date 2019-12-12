Remembrance tree sits at entrance of Pine Grove Cemetery

It's been more than two months now since the Pine Grove Cemetery shooting. Prosecutors say Henry West shot 3 people, killing Patty Grimm.

Remembrance tree at Pine Grove Cemetery. (WSAW photo)

Right now, as you drive past the cemetery, you'll see a decoration in her honor.

"It's prompted by honoring Patty Grimm," said Alan Solomonson.

Tish Cosentino, Patty Grimm's mom, alongside one of Patty's sisters, is one of the first to hang an ornament in honor of her daughter, killed in the October 3rd shooting.

A remembrance tree sits at Pine Grove Cemetery, an idea by Pat Haskin of the Wausau Cemetery Association.

"She called the right people, I guess, and city officials," said Solomonson, President of the Wausau Cemetery Association. "They seized upon it, got the tree up. They got the electricity here, the lights."

But the tree isn't just for Patty. Community members are invited to hang an ornament for their loved one, too.

"If Patty had her way she'd want us also to keep in mind 38,000 people buried in the graves here," added Solomonson

"It's sad and tragic what happened, but we won't forget her," said Wausau Mayor Robert Mielke. "It shows the city of Wausau is a good, caring, compassionate place."

Overlooking what has become known as 'Patty's Tree,' is a candle in the office window in her honor.