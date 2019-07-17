Plans announced for Hard Rock casino in Rockford, Ill.

Hard Rock International CEO Jim Allen and Cheap Trick guitarist Rick Nielsen announced preliminary plans for a proposal of Hard Rock Casino in Rockford, Illinois.

Allen and Nielsen gathered with business leaders and media at the former Clock Tower Resort at 7801 E. State Street.

Two renderings and a map of the proposed casino were released Tuesday. According to the site map, the proposal calls for building the casino in the general area of the former Clock Tower Resort.

The casino would offer the opportunity for gambling, music, entertainment, comedy, restaurants, retail and hotel rooms, according to Allen.

Allen says Rockford is a strong location for a casino given "its history as the center point of entertainment." He also credits the city's the access to a major highway, Interstate 90, for the casino's potential.

The proposal has not yet been officially submitted through the Request For Proposals process, but is not due until August 16. If the proposal moves forward, an application could be filed to the Illinois Gaming Board by October 25.

If approved, Allen says construction could create nearly 1,000 jobs for local contractors. The casino itself could create up to 1,200 permanent jobs.

With approval, Phase 1 of the casino could be completed within 12-14 months, according to Allen.

Hard Rock International currently has venues in 74 countries, including 186 Hard Rock Cafes, 241 Rock Shops®, 29 hotels and 12 casinos.