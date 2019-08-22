Rep. Bryan Steil reflects on bipartisan trip to Israel

Republican Congressman Bryan Steil, who represents Wisconsin's First Congressional District, recently returned from a bipartisan trip to Israel. This was his first foreign trip as a member of Congress.

Rep. Steil joined NBC15's Amy Pflugshaupt on Thursday to talk about the trip and some critical national and international issues.

On his trip to Israel, about 70 members of Congress met with Israeli leaders, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. They also visited the Embassy in Jerusalem to learn more about the country's security.