Rep. Kind introduces the ‘Family Farm Rescue Plan’

On Thursday, U.S. Representative Ron Kind introduced a plan which asks the administration to purchase excess food supply and deliver it to food banks.

This is in response to many farmers being forced to dump their milk because of a drop in demand for dairy products and an oversupply for milk processors.

“What we need is a national strategy in order to deal with the excess surplus that exists domestically,” said Rep. Kind. “Unless we find out ways of clearing that we’re always going to have a bad market price.”

Rep. Kind says this legislation comes following an already significant period of dairy farm bankruptcies.

“We need to do this now, not a month later, not even a week later or we will see even more family farmers going out of business,” Rep. Kind said. “I don’t want to wake up in a country where we’re completely dependent on a few, but very large agribusinesses for all our food needs.”

The plan also wants to ensure that farmers are eligible for small business relief programs and other government assistance programs.

