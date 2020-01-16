Rep. Mark Pocan endorses Bernie Sanders for president

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Wisconsin Democratic Rep. Mark Pocan is endorsing Bernie Sanders for president, giving the Vermont senator a boost in the battleground state three months before its primary. Pocan didn't endorse anyone in the 2016 primary.

Pocan told The Associated Press in an interview that he feels a connection with Sanders and thinks he's the best positioned to win Wisconsin and defeat President Donald Trump. Sanders and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren have been battling to win over the liberal wing of the Democratic Party. Pocan's endorsement is a big score for Sanders in Wisconsin. Sanders won Wisconsin by 13 points in 2016.