Rep. Pocan calls for public comment period extension for F-35s

U.S. Representative Mark Pocan is asking the Air Force to extend the public comment deadline for F-35 jets possibly being placed at Truax Air National Guard Base in Madison.

“It is clear that until we receive answers from the Air Force on the noise and frequency of the flights at Truax Air National Guard Base, as well as responses to my other previous inquiries, the community in Wisconsin cannot adequately submit public comments,” said Pocan. “Yesterday (Tuesday), I formally requested the Air Force extend the public comment period for 30-days after they respond to my unanswered inquiries."

Pocan has written two letters to the Acting Secretary of the U.S. Air Force about noise and frequency of flights at Truax Air National Guard Base. He has also asked the Air Force to conduct more tests to accurately assess the noise impact for those living in the area.

On Sept. 18, the Madison Common Council passed an alternate resolution on the possibility of F-35 jets coming to Truax Field in Madison.

The city council debated two resolutions at the meeting, the original resolution and the alternate.

The original resolution asked the National Guard to reconsider bringing the F-35 jets Truax Field as a preferred location, citing concerns over the impact the jets would have on low-income communities, like noise issues and pollution.

The alternate resolution asked for more information before reconsidering Madison as a location for the F-35 jets. The resolution would ask the Air Force to reconsider Truax Field only if the final environmental impact statement does not have strategies to fix some issues, like the noise from the F-35 jets.

Officials from the Wisconsin Air National Guard also attended, giving an overview of the F-35 plan and answering questions. They maintained that bringing F-35s to the base will have barely any noticeable impact on the environment, while also creating economy opportunities.