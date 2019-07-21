Report: 11 Wisconsin hospitals stopped delivering babies

A report shows 11 rural hospitals in Wisconsin stopped routinely delivering babies in the past 10 years.

The Wisconsin Office of Rural Health report shows that the closures were due to the challenge of a low number of both on-call providers and number of deliveries.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports the most recent obstetrics closures were in Grantsburg and Ripon in 2017.

The report, which was released last week, indicates that 56% of the state's rural hospitals perform routine deliveries, compared with 40% of rural hospitals nationally.

The report says nearly 99% of women of child-bearing age in Wisconsin live within a 30-minute drive of a hospital that provides obstetrics.