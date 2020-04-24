Report: Boy drops to his knees to pray for grandpa sick with COVID-19

The grandson of an Atlanta man put on life support due to the coronavirus isn’t giving up hope that his ‘Opa’ will get better.

Chuck Paulus’ family explained to NBC-affiliate WXIA how four-year-old Owen stopped playing with his trucks to get on his knees and pray for his grandfather, who was just one member of the family left fighting the virus.

Paulus’ wife, son, daughter-in-law and granddaughter all had the virus, but it’s taken the harshest toll on the patriarch of the family. Still, he’s getting better.

“Dad is doing really, really good,” Paulus’ daughter, Brandee Hanes, told WXIA. “We have had more days of progress and that is a blessing, an absolute blessing.”

The Ohio State fan’s family had a special task for the nurses taking care of Paulus, since they can’t visit him in the hospital.

“Dad’s a huge Ohio State fan, and very hard of hearing, so we have told the nurses, that if they yell ‘OH,’ my Dad will reply ‘IO’ if he can,” Hanes said. “So, that’s another way that Dad knows we are in contact with the nurses and staffing, because how else would they know to say that?”

As the entire family recovers, no doubt thanks to some of Owen’s prayers, they’re also sending their warm regards to others battling the coronavirus.

“Just know that you’re loved and supported, because we have been there and just know that there’s a light at the end of the tunnel,” Hanes said.