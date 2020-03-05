Report: Brewers, Yelich agree to 7 year/$188.5 million extension

It looks like the Milwaukee Brewers will be keeping the face of their franchise for a lot longer - and for a lot less (at least compared to what had been previously projected).

The Brew Crew have reportedly officially agreed to a seven-year contract extension with outfielder Christian Yelich. USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports that the deal is worth $188.5 million in new money. The total number is going to $217M with the 2 years remaining on Yelich's current contract with the team.

With the two years already left on his current contract, that means the 28-year-old Yelich could be playing his home games at Miller Park for the next nine seasons.

Nightengale reports the Brewers plan to hold a news conference Friday morning to announce the contract.

Reports emerged earlier this week that the team and their superstar were in talks about a contract extension despite there being two years remaining on Yelich's current one. At the time, the deal was expected to be closer to $200 million.

Last season, he hit a .329 and racked up 44 home runs with 97 RBI's before injury shortened his season. Despite ending the season on the DL, he finished second in MVP voting after winning it in 2018.