Report: Brewers nab former Cardinals IF Jedd Gyorko

Looks like the Milwaukee Brewers are getting a little more help on their infield.

Free-agent Jedd Gyorko has reached an major-league deal with the team, according to a new report from The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. The agreement is still pending a physical.

The 31-year-old Gyorko spent the bulk of the last four years in St. Louis, before being traded to Los Angeles Dodgers midway through the 2019 season.

In his seven seasons in the big leagues, Gyorko has hit at least 20 home runs three times, topping out at 30 in his 2016 campaign. A career .245 hitter, he only played 62 games last season.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.