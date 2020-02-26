Report: Brewers re-sign Freddy Peralta to multi-year extension

Pitcher Freddy Peralta is finalizing a multi-year contract extension with the Milwaukee Brewers, according to FOX reporter Ken Rosenthal and ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Rosenthal tweeted that the deal is for five years for $15.5 million, plus two club options that could see the deal increase to $30 million.

The 23-year-old came to Milwaukee in 2015 in a trade with the Seattle Mariners. Peralta spend some time in the minor leagues before making his MLB debut in 2018.

Peralta was 7-3 with a 5.29 ERA in 39 appearances (eight starts) for the Brewers in 2019, when he made $564,600, according to Passan.

The 23-year-old Dominican is 13-7 in 55 career appearances with a 4.79 ERA, 211 strikeouts and 77 walks.