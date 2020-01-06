Report: Cowboys to hire former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy

Former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy is expected to be named the new head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, according to Jay Glazer with Fox Sports.

McCarthy spent almost 13 seasons in Green Bay before he was fired for an underwhelming 4-7-1 start in 2018. He started as head coach in 2006 and led the team to a Super Bowl win in 2010. McCarthy won six NFC North titles during his time in Green Bay.

McCarthy won 135 regular season and playoff games with the Packers, had 85 losses, and two ties.

Dallas fired Jason Garrett after failing to reach the playoffs this year. Garrett was the head coach in Dallas for 10 years.