Report: Driver in Milwaukee crash that killed 4 was on meth

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office says the driver of a speeding car that crashed into a tree last month, killing himself and three others, was under the influence of methamphetamine.

Twenty-nine-year-old Larry Williams Jr. of Milwaukee was driving a Hyundai Elantra that went through a yellow light and crashed on Milwaukee's North Side on Dec. 27.

The medical examiner says toxicology tests found meth in Williams' system but no alcohol.

Police say Williams was driving over 90 mph in a 25-mph zone just before the crash. Williams, 22-year-old Ayana Hill and two of their children were killed. A 1-year-old girl survived.