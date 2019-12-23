Report: Former Packers' head coach McCarthy interviews in Carolina

Former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy's return to the NFL could be coming sooner, rather than later.

The man who led Green Bay to the Super Bowl XLI crown in 2011 has reportedly interviewed for the head coaching job with Carolina Panthers, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported hearing from league sources.

In a tweet Monday afternoon, Schefter said the sit down came Sunday after the Panthers were routed, 38-6, by the Indianapolis Colts, adding that the team would not comment on their coaching search.

Carolina has been looking for a new head coach since early this month when they fired Ron Rivera, who held the job for nearly nine seasons, after a 5-7 start to the season. Since then, interim head coach Perry Fewell has has been keeping the captain's seat warm.

McCarthy was the head coach for the Green Bay Packers from 2006 to 2018 and was fired following missing the playoffs in back-to-back seasons. In an exclusive interview with the NFL's Tom Pelissero, he shared plans of a return to the NFL in 2020.